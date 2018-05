U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley

HOUSTON - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is scheduled to speak Tuesday to students at the University of Houston.

Her speech about leadership and global challenges at the Student Center South Theater is scheduled to begin at 4p.m.

A question-and-answer session with students will follow her speech.

The University of Houston is providing the livestream of the event below:

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.