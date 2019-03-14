UH baseball recruit accused of sexually assaulting underage girl

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - A University of Houston baseball recruit is among two teens accused in a crime in Nacogdoches.

Investigators said Triston Smith, 18, and Jacek Karczewski, 17, were at Smith's house on Feb. 20 when two underage girls came over around 11:30 p.m.

The girls were served vodka and one of them was sexually assaulted by Smith and Karczewski on Smith's father's bed, according to court documents.

After the sexual assault, authorities said Karczewski kicked her while brandishing a long-barreled gun. The girl told authorities that Smith was inside the room during the assault.

The other girl told authorities that she was kicked by Karczewski after being served vodka, court documents said.

A witness told authorities they witnessed Karczewski kick the first victim while brandishing a rifle. The tiwness also told authorities that it was a real gun, according to court documents.

Smith was charged with sexual assault. Karczewski is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and sexual assault.

According to KETK in Nacogdoches, both Smith and Karczewski were star baseball players at Nacogdoches High School. The station said last year Smith signed with the University of Houston.

UH released a statement to KPRC2 that read, "We are aware of the serious allegations and are currently monitoring of the situation. At this time we will have no further comment."

Since both were charged with a felony, neither will be eligible to participate in UIL competition.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story said Karczewski signed with the University of Texas according to KETK, but that is inaccurate. This story has been corrected.

