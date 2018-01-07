Traffic stop leads to narcotics, cash seizure in Conroe, troopers say

CONROE, Texas - Two men were arrested after troopers discovered narcotics and nearly $10,000 in cash during a traffic stop in Conroe Saturday morning, the Texas Highway Patrol said.

A trooper stopped a 2015 Hyundai SUV on I-45 for a traffic violation and discovered LSD in a clear blue bag. The trooper said during a further search, more LSD and $9,916 in cash were found inside a backpack.

The Highway Patrol said the money was believed to be gained from the sale of narcotics, and troopers believed the driver, David Nugyen, 27, of Houston, attempted to destroy evidence in an effort to conceal it from investigators.

Nugyen was arrested for tampering with evidence and money laundering.

A passenger in the SUV, My Luong, 22, of Houston, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Both men were taken to the Montgomery County Jail

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.