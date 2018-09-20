Touching reunion: Young Astros fan meets stranger who gave her his Astros replica ring

HOUSTON - It was a home run Wednesday as 11-year-old Cali Austin met and thanked Good Samaritan Brent Partin from Channelview.

On Monday, as Austin cheered for the Astros at Minute Maid Park, her replica championship ring flew off of her finger and disappeared and she started crying.

"I saw those tears and said, that's it. I can't. It's breaking my heart. So I had to give it to her," Partin said.

Partin, a lifelong Astros fan, said his daughter, Allison Partin, was often by his side. He said, "She passed away five years ago. I knew I was going to do that. She always went with me to the games. I miss her very much."

After Allison Partin’s death, Partin eventually returned to the ballpark with tears in his eyes.

"I have something to give you,” said Cash Austin, Cali Austin’s brother during the Wednesday reunion. He gave Partin his own baseball team’s prized championship ring.

Partin said, "You didn't have to do that. But I sure appreciate that. Thank you so much."

Moments later, a call to Channel 2 from the woman who discovered the missing ring! Austin’s mom quickly called her. The caller said, "Something hit my arm! I'm like oh my God! What was that? And I looked in my lap and there was a ring in my lap! Oh my God!Where did that come from?"

The viewer in El Campo offered to send the ring to Partin. The kindness came full circle.

"The way I look at it, there needs to be a little more kindness in this world as it is. There's enough hatred in this world. We're all God's creatures. And if we can't show each other a little kindness and respect, I don't know where this world's going to go to," Partin said.

The #astros fan meets the kind man who gave up his replica championship ring after she lost her's

