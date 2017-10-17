Three teens charged with murder after missing teen's body found

BAY CITY, Texas - A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged Tuesday in a Bay City teen's death.

Michael Allen Trevino Jr. 17, has been charged with murder. A 16-year-old and another teen were detained on the same charges.

The body of Devin Lee Davalos was found Friday during a separate investigation of a robbery at a local school, according to police.

Davalos had been reported missing Thursday by his family. Police said his body was recovered near a boat ramp in Brazoria County. His vehicle was found burned out near Old Van Vleck Road in Bay City.

Bay City police developed information on Davalos' whereabouts after an after-hours aggravated robbery Monday at a Bay City Independent School District school campus.

Officers served a warrant in connection to the case at a residence in the 2000 Block of Herreth Avenue.

Investigators said they determined several suspects drove Davalos in his car and dumped his body.

Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Bay City Police Department at 979-245-8500.

