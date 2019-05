HOUSTON - In celebration of National Small Business Week, a local bakery was being honored for its leadership in the Houston community over the last 70 years.

Since 1949, Three Brothers Bakery has been serving Houston its tasty, award-winning treats.

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher shared a tweet praising the bakery as a pillar of Houston's small business community.

.@3brothersbakery is a pillar of Houston's small business community. Today, along with the U.S. Small Business Administration's Houston District, we celebrate their leadership and their resilience on their 70th anniversary as Family Owned Business of the Year. #SmallBusinessWeek pic.twitter.com/uXNvtmdbar — Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (@RepFletcher) May 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.