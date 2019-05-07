Thieves seen on camera stealing metal detector equipment from store in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men who stole more than $15,000 in supplies from Metal Detecting Stuff in The Woodlands.

Surveillance video captured clear images of the men, who didn’t try to hide their faces, opening the front door of the business with a crowbar just after 11 p.m. on Saturday.

“They were in for about 2 1/2 minutes,” owner Doug Powell said. “(They) went directly for the most expensive machines.”

They returned for their crowbar, but couldn’t find it, so they grabbed another $900 machine and left. Three minutes later, deputies arrived.

Metal Detecting Stuff opened in 2009 and sells locally and online to customers across the country. Powell’s Facebook post about the break-in has been shared thousands of times.

“All our customers have come together," Powell said. "It makes you feel good."

Customers are looking for the stolen metal detecting equipment at pawn shops and on Craig’s list, Powell said.

“I just hope we can catch the guys,” he said. “Maybe they won’t do this to somebody else.”

If you have any information about the thieves, call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.

