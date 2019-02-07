Thieves ram truck into James Avery, steal several display items in less than a minute

A James Avery Artisan Jewelry store in northeast Harris County will have a lot of clean up to do after a smash-and-grab robbery, Feb. 7, 2019.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A James Avery Artisan Jewelry store in northeast Harris County will have a lot of cleanup to do after a smash-and-grab robbery.

According to authorities, the store near the East Sam Houston Parkway and West Lake Houston Parkway was broken into around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies said a group backed a black Ford F-250 with paper plates into the store.

Three people wearing masks and gloves went into the store and grabbed the display items before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

According to deputies, the thieves were in and out of the store within the minute.

Authorities also believe there may have been a fourth person who acted as the driver.



