These are the victims of the deadly crime spree

HOUSTON - Families across the Houston area are grieving for their loved ones.

"I’m missing him right now, but I’m trying to be strong because my kids are here," said Martha Magana.

On Monday, Magana lost her husband of 30 years when Edward Magana was shot and killed at a Houston-area Mattress One store.

“It is very tough. I’m telling you, it is the worst thing I have experienced in my life," she said.

Police believe that three murders, an attempted murder and a home invasion are all connected to Jose Rodriguez, who has now been arrested.

Another victim, 28-year-old Allie Barrow, was found shot to death inside of the Mattress Firm store location where she worked. Barrow's best friend told KPRC that the young woman was “a light” and always had a positive spirit.

On July 13, authorities said the body of 62-year-old Pamela Johnson was found tied up inside of her home on Bent Pine Drive.

On July 9, Christine Johnson told KPRC that her 80-year-old parents were the first targets in the alleged crime spree.

“The guy came out from behind the door and put a gun to his head," she said.

The couple will be OK. Martha said that the one thing she is clinging to is that the man wanted in connection of the gruesome crimes is now behind bars.

"I’m so glad that he is in jail again and I hope that he will never see the light again,” she said.

The family of Jesus Delgado Jr., the METRO Lift bus driver who police say was shot by Jose Rodriguez, is asking for privacy.

WATCH: New details about METRO driver shot

The 22-year-old bus driver remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

METRO Police Chief Vera Bumpers told KPRC the focus remains on his recovery. She said his family remains by his bedside.

"His family is with him, they're able to talk to him and we're continuing there with the family to ensure that anything that they need is available,” Bumpers said.

Delgado Jr. has been working for METRO for the past five months.

