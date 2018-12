These are Houston's store hours this Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

HOUSTON - If you need something at the store, now might be the time to get it because Christmas Eve and Christmas Day mean shortened hours or closures for many grocery stores and other retailers.

Here are some of the store hours for popular stores in the Houston area.

Academy Sports and Outdoors: Christmas Eve: Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

Aldi: Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

AMC Theaters: Christmas Eve: Regular business hours Christmas Day: Open, check your location for hours.

Baybrook Mall: Christmas Eve: Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

Belden’s: Christmas Eve: Open until 7 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

Best Buy: Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

Central Market: Christmas Eve: Open until 8 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

CVS: Christmas Eve: Hours by location. Christmas Day: Check your location for detailed hours information.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

Fiesta: Christmas Eve: Open until 9 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

Foodarama: Christmas Eve: Open until 10 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

FoodTown: Christmas Eve: Open until 8 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

The Galleria: Christmas Eve: Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

HEB: Christmas Eve: Open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

JCPenney: Christmas Eve: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

Kohl’s: Christmas Eve: Open until 6 p.m., but may vary by location. Christmas Day: Closed

Kroger: Christmas Eve: Open until 9 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

Macy’s: Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

99 Ranch Market: Christmas Eve: Open until 9 p.m. Christmas Day: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Patel Bros.: Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phoenicia: Christmas Eve: Open until 3 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

Randall’s: Christmas Eve: 9 p.m. Christmas Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., check your location.

Rice Epicurean Markets: Christmas Eve: Open until 8 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

Rite-Aid: Christmas Eve: Open until 7 p.m. Christmas Day: Normal hours for Christmas, check your location.

Sellers Bros.: Christmas Eve: Open until 8 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

7-Eleven: Christmas Eve: Normal hours. Christmas Day: Regular hours.

Sprouts Farmers Market: Christmas Eve: Open until 7 p.m Christmas Day: Closed

Target: Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., depending on location. Christmas Day: Closed

Trader Joe’s: Christmas Eve: Open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day: Closed

Walgreens: Christmas Eve: Open until midnight Christmas Day: 24-hour stores open with usual hours.

Walmart: Christmas Eve: Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

Whole Foods Market: Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

Woodlands Mall: Christmas Eve: Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

Hours may be subject to change based on location. We recommend calling ahead!



