Larry Ray Swearingen executed in Huntsville

HOUSTON - Larry Ray Swearingen was executed by lethal injection Wednesday night in Huntsville.

The convicted kidnapper and killer's sixth request for a stay of his execution was denied Friday.

He died at 6:47 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday evening, the Supreme Court turned down Swearingen's final appeal.

Swearingen avoided execution five times.

Swearingen was convicted of the 1998 kidnapping and murder of 19-year-old college student Melissa Trotter, of Willis.

