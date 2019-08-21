Larry Ray Swearingen executed in Huntsville

HOUSTON - Larry Ray Swearingen was executed by lethal injection Wednesday night in Huntsville.
The convicted kidnapper and killer's sixth request for a stay of his execution was denied Friday.
He died at 6:47 p.m.
Earlier Wednesday evening, the Supreme Court turned down Swearingen's final appeal.
Swearingen avoided execution five times.
Swearingen was convicted of the 1998 kidnapping and murder of 19-year-old college student Melissa Trotter, of Willis.
See a timeline here of the case.
