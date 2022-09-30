TribCast: Trouble in Ken Paxton’s office

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, right, walks into a press conference at the Houston Recovery Center on Oct. 26, 2021.

TribCast: Sept. 30, 2022 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In this week’s episode, Matthew Watkins speaks with Jake Bleiberg of the Associated Press and Steve Vladeck from the University of Texas School of Law about the turmoil in the Texas attorney general’s office and its litigation success.

Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.