2 Mexican citizens charged with weapons possession after suspected migrant smuggling operation near San Antonio: Reports

SAN ANTONIO – Two men detained following Monday’s discovery of dozens of dead migrants in the trailer of a big rig in San Antonio have been charged with possessing a weapon while in the United States illegally.

Criminal complaints filed separately in San Antonio federal court Tuesday charge Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao and Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez with “possession of a weapon by an alien illegally in the United States.”

Neither man faces formal allegations that they are connected to smuggling, the deaths of the 51 migrants in the big rig or injury to at least a dozen others.

