Book a spooky stay at the gas station featured in ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

The gas station featured in “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is a top destination for fans of the horror film.

According to KNUE, the gas station was converted to a barbecue restaurant and four cabins were added on-site in 2016.

A stay at The Gas Station cabins ranges from about $110 - $130 per night.

Interested guests may also book a tent campsite, which starts at $55.

The Gas Station is located at 1073 SH 304 in Bastrop, Texas.

Here are a few other things you can do in Bastrop.

Have you visited this Texas movie destination? Let us know if you felt goosebumps and why in the comments.