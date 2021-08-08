You can score a Cezanne or Van Gogh at a Texas oil tycoon’s $200 million Impressionist art auction -- but it’ll cost you some Monet

Cabanes de bois parmi les oliviers et cyprès, 1889, by Vincent van Gogh, is estimated to sell for around $40 million.

A collection of Impressionist paintings procured by the late Texas businessman and philanthropist Edwin Lochridge Cox is expected to amass in excess of $200 million when it goes to auction at Christie’s in the fall.

Described by the auction house as “one of the greatest American collections to ever appear on the market,” the 25-peice art assemblage will feature masterpiece works by Caillebotte, Cézanne and van Gogh, among other notable artists. The collection, dubbed The Cox Collection: The Story of Impressionism, will go to market in November while a sale of decorative arts and furniture will take place online in December.

A longtime Dallas resident, Cox died November 5, 2020 at age 99. The oil and gas tycoon assembled his impressionist painting collection half a century ago.

“Ed Cox, the most refined of southern gentlemen, was a passionate collector only guided by the very best,” art advisor Stephane Connery said in a statement. “His quest for masterpieces of Impressionism started half a century ago and led to the finest collection of its kind left in private hands. It is a joy to know that so many will finally get to discover such a legendary group of works many of which were last seen publicly before World War II.”

Highlights from the collection include:

Jeune homme à sa fenêtre, 1876, considered one of Gustave Caillebotte’s most iconic paintings, Christie’s estimates the painting will sell in excess of $50 million. “Presenting a novel view of Parisian bourgeois life in which a young man is captured in a moment of contemplation as he watches the street from an elegant apartment, this work showcased the influence of Caillebotte’s academic training alongside his growing interest in realism,” Christie’s wrote of the painting.

Cabanes de bois parmi les oliviers et cyprès, 1889, by Vincent van Gogh, is estimated to sell for around $40 million. The work “combines the artist’s favorite Provençal motifs and encapsulates the characteristics of the artist’s mature style that emerged at Saint-Rémy, where it was executed,” Christie’s said.

L’Estaque aux toits rouges, 1883-1885, by Paul Cézanne, will sell for an estimated $35 million to $55 million. The auction house described the painting as “one of the most innovative landscapes of its period.”

“Perhaps one of the finest collections of Impressionist art to ever come to auction, the Cox collection will be remembered as a milestone in the art market,” said Adrien Meyer, Christie’s global head-private sales & co-chairman-Impressionist & Modern Art. “Most of the pictures will be seen as a once in a lifetime opportunity for any collector or museum.”

A portion of the sale proceeds will benefit educational purposes, according to the release.

A global tour of highlights from the collection will include stops in Taipei, Tokyo, Hong Kong and London, before the auction preview at Christie’s Rockefeller Galleries in New York.

