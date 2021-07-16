Say it ain’t so! Texas ranked one of the top 10 worst states to live in

So much for being known as “The Great State of Texas.”

According to a study conducted by CNBC, Texas is among the top 10 worsts states in America to live in -- and it ranks high.

Texas came in second on the list of America’s worst places to live in 2021.

The study found that Texas’ weaknesses include inclusiveness, health, voting rights, and public health funding.

“For all its strength as a place to do business, Texas keeps trying to outdo itself when it comes to laws and policies that are seen as exclusionary. It is one of the only states with no public accommodation law to protect against discrimination,” CNBC reports.

Furthermore, the Lone Star State was give an F letter grade after earning only 104 out of 375 points in the 2021 Life, Health and Inclusion score.

What are your thoughts on the study’s findings? Do you love living in Texas? Let us know in the comments.