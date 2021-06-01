For Democrats of color, walkout on Texas voting bill was rooted in the long fight for equal voting rights

State Rep. Trey Martinez-Fischer addresses the media during a press conference at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The group of Democratic lawmakers walked off the House floor and broke quorum over Senate Bill 7.

Before they walked out of the Texas Capitol on Sunday night to block a sweeping, restrictive voting bill, House Democrats took a detour to the past.

Ahead of a midnight deadline for the bill to be approved, they had huddled for a series of meetings to strategize how far to go to stop the GOP priority legislation they saw as an offense against the voting rights of people of color. It was in those meetings that Rep. Senfronia Thompson, the longest-serving Black member of the Texas Legislature, told her colleagues about her own family’s struggles and reminded them of the lasting fight to convince a white majority that people of color too should have a say in their democracy.

Thompson was born into segregation and ultimately obtained her law degree from a school that only existed because the state would not allow white and Black students to learn together. In the meeting, she recalled growing up in a Texas that used racist rules to keep her grandparents from the ballot box. “Fear mongering” to suppress Black voters had touched three generations of her family, including herself.

Though Texas is several decades removed from a time when fire hoses and dogs were aimed at voters who wanted to have their voices heard, lawmakers today could not afford to pass a bill that would dial back those hard-fought gains, Thompson said.

“I wanted to share how that bill was an affront to me,” Thompson told The Texas Tribune on Monday.

Ultimately, her words — and the sentiment behind them shared by other Black and Hispanic Democrats in the room — encapsulated their reasons for choosing such a dramatic and rarely used tactic. It was a decision they didn’t take lightly. Democrats loathed the bill, but had no easy way to stop it. By walking out of the House, they could block its passage that night. But that would only set up a special session where the GOP majority could come back and approve a measure like it — or maybe, in their minds, worse.

With the GOP’s dominance in the state slowly waning as voters of color continue to grow their share of the Texas electorate, the proposed restrictions had been pushed by Republicans who framed them as “color-blind” measures meant to secure elections from fraudulent votes, even though there is virtually no evidence of widespread fraud. But many of the proposals contained within SB 7, including some last-minute additions, risked heightening the barriers marginalized voters are already up against in participating in elections.

