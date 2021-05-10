Resuming in-person learning at Texas schools last fall accelerated spread of COVID-19, study says

Declan True listens to his kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Hogan, on the first day of in-person classes at Highland Village Elementary in Highland Village. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

When Texas schools returned to in-person education last fall, the spread of coronavirus “gradually but substantially accelerated,” leading to at least 43,000 additional cases and 800 additional deaths statewide, according to a study released Monday.

The study was done by University of Kentucky researchers for the non-partisan National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, Mass., and tracked weekly average COVID-19 cases in the eight weeks before and eight weeks after the state’s school districts sent students back to school in the fall of 2020.

The researchers said the additional cases they tracked after students began returning to schools represented 12% of the state’s total cases during the eight weeks after reopening and 17% of deaths.

They analyzed three things: school district reopening plans in every county, COVID-19 cases and deaths, and cell phone data that showed how adult movement changed once a community’s children went back to in-person learning.

Researchers chose Texas because, by the fall term, most schools around the country were still closed as Texas and a handful of other states were reopening in “less-than-ideal circumstances,” said Aaron Yelowitz, an economics professor at the University of Kentucky and one of the study’s researchers. The state also provided good conditions for pre-vaccine study, he added, since data was collected from May 2020 until January, when vaccine rollout was still slow.

Though more adult Texans have since been vaccinated — about 30% have been fully vaccinated as of May 8 — Yelowitz said there are still communities in which their findings could matter moving forward, like areas with more vaccine hesitant or resistant people.

