Texas trooper who was shot multiple times no longer showing signs of ‘viable brain activity,’ DPS says

MEXIA, Texas – A Texas state trooper who was shot during a traffic stop last week is not expected to survive, officials said Monday.

Trooper Chad Walker is being temporarily kept on life support to be an organ donor, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He no longer shows signs of “viable brain activity,” the agency said on Twitter.

Walker was shot Friday evening while stopping to help a driver in an apparently disabled vehicle west of Mexia, a city about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Dallas, according to the statement from DPS regional director Todd Snyder.

Walker had not yet come to a stop behind the vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway when 37-year-old DeArthur Pinson got out of the disabled vehicle and opened fire, Snyder said.

Ad

Walker was struck in the head and abdomen and was later flown to a hospital in Waco, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) away.

Authorities launched a manhunt for Pinson and he was reported dead Saturday. Pinson killed himself, according to Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan.