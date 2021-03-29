‘How you doin’?’: Texas brewery debuts ‘Friends’-themed beer

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Longtime fans of the hit TV show “Friends” will want to travel to this San Antonio brewery to try their newest beer that gives vibes of NYC.

Islla Street Brewing, who also created the popular “Big Red” beer last year, is releasing a new flavor inspired by an ode to Rachel, Ross, Joey, Phoebe, Monica, and Chandler’s trips to “Central Perk Coffee Cafe”.

The beer, named “Friends Toast,” is a coffee stout steeped with brioche, nutmeg, and finished with maple and Mexican vanilla, the brewery said on their Facebook page.

The brewery said the beer will be available on their menu starting Monday.