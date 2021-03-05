Join The Texas Tribune for an interview with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on the role that Texas cities play in combating climate change

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner joins The Texas Tribune for a live event on March 11

Cities are key contributors to climate change, as transportation, buildings and power plants are major sources of greenhouse gas emissions. Recently, stronger hurricanes and subfreezing temperatures have had costly impacts on cities' services, infrastructure, housing and health.

Join The Texas Tribune at noon Central March 11 for a live interview with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, chair of the Climate Mayors coalition. Tribune environment reporter Erin Douglas will moderate.

They’ll discuss the role that cities play in combating climate change and preparing for climate emergencies, such as hurricanes and winter storms.

Register for the conversation here

Turner was first elected Houston’s mayor in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. On Jan. 28, Climate Mayors announced that he will become the next chair of the nationwide coalition. Previously, Turner served in the Texas House, representing parts of Houston, for more than 20 years. He served three terms as House speaker pro tem. He has also served on the leadership of the House Appropriations Committee and on the Legislative Budget Board.

This conversation will be livestreamed starting at noon Central on Thursday, March 11 here and on our social media channels.

