Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune.

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith talks to state Rep. Senfronia Thompson—affectionately known as "Mrs. T" to colleagues and other Capitol goers—about COVID-19, race, public ed and that young whippersnapper Dade Phelan. Rep. Thompson has served in the chamber since 1973, making her the longest-tenured woman and Black person in the House.

This episode of Point of Order, a podcast about the Texas legislature, was recorded on Jan.15, 2021.