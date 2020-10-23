Texas is the second ‘most hated’ state in America, according to analysis

HOUSTON – Haters are going to hate.

On the list of the top ten most hated states in America, Texas ranked second, preceding California and following New Jersey, which came in first.

According to Fox News, the analysis carried out by lifestyle website Best Life considered many factors to determine its ranking, including 2018 U.S. Census Bureau statistics revealing population increases or decreases within each state and a 2014 Gallup Poll that asked each state’s residents whether they believed theirs was the best place to live.

The analysis also pulled data from an Instagram survey by chart-maker Matt Shirley, who recently asked his 300,000-plus followers to identify which state they were from, followed by which state they liked the least.

Results from the survey proved Alaska, California, New Mexico and Oklahoma’s hatred for the Lone Star State.

Best Life compiled these three resources to curate a “Hatred Index” of all 50 states, revealing Texas' spot at No. 2. The survey didn’t reveal why Texas was the second most hated state.

Here are the top ten most-hated states according to Best Life: