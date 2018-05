ROSENBERG, Texas - The Texas State Technical College campus in Fort Bend County was closed Tuesday because of a threat.

School officials said in a message posted on Facebook that the campus will be closed for the day while Rosenberg police investigate the threat.

“There is no imminent danger at this time,” officials said in the post. “TSTC administration is closing campus in an abundance of caution for its students and employees.”

