Texas AG files petition against KMCO for Clean Air Act violations

CROSBY, Texas - The Texas attorney general filed a petition Tuesday hours after a deadly fire at a chemical plant in Crosby.

The application for injunctive relief was filed hours after the fire started at the KMCO plant on Ramsey Road at Crosby Dayton Road. The fire started around 11 a.m. and was extinguished around 5 p.m.

KMCO officials said the fire was sparked by isobutylene, a colorless gas with a faint petroleum-like odor, then fueled by ethanol and ethyl acrylate. A transfer line ignited and a tank caught fire, which spread to a nearby building that contains dry chemicals, officials said.

READ: Here's what we know about KMCO in Crosby

Officials at the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said personnel were dispatched to the area and local authorities have started assessing environmental concerns.

PHOTOS: Explosion in Crosby area

“I offer my condolences to the families who have suffered injury or loss and to the community impacted by the KMCO fire earlier today,” TCEQ Executive Director Toby Baker said. “I applaud the attorney general for acting swiftly on my requests to hold KMCO fully responsible.”

READ: What is isobutylene?

The injunction requests the court to grant a permanent injunction, civil penalties and reasonable attorney fees, court coasts and investigative costs.

Environmental Protection Agency officials said that air quality is being monitored from both the air and the ground, and that no toxic levels of gas have been detected.

In addition to the fatality, two people were injured in the fire. The injured were taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

According to the company's website, the plant manufactures products such as antifreeze and brake fluid.

The Harris County Fire Marshals Office issued a subpoena to KMCO in an effort to preserve documents related to the origin of the fire.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.