Texans raise money for mobile billboard showing President Trump's tweet about Ted Cruz

HOUSTON - The fight for the U.S. Senate in Texas is hot between incumbent Ted Cruz and challenger Beto O’Rourke.

President Donald Trump promises to come to Texas to campaign for the man he once called “Lyin’ Ted.”

At the same time, some who oppose Cruz, but said they are not working with O’Rourke, said they will have a different message for supporters outside the Cruz rally.

On Twitter, Parkland High School shooting survivor David Hogg asked if someone in Texas could put up the Trump tweet from 2016 which asked, “Why would the people of Texas support Ted Cruz when he has accomplished absolutely nothing for them. He is another all talk, no action pol!”

Using crowdfunding, USA Latinx raised nearly $10,000 in one day for the effort to put the message on a mobile billboard.

"This is not an endorsement of the campaign for O'Rourke,” said Antonio Arellano, political activist.

The GoFundMe page said this was a joint effort initiated by Arellano.

"Texans want to take people for their word and hold them accountable for that. And we also like to believe people the first time they show us who they truly are," he said.

The Harris County Republican Party released a statement.

It said, “This tweet billboard is a silly attempt to distract voters from learning the truth about the closet radical Robert O'Rourke, this year's left-wing statewide Democrat candidate. Voters know Ted Cruz is a strong fighter who keeps his promises and delivers real relief for Texans, including Harvey relief, tax cuts, and principled judges our country needs. Voters know that, despite what was said in the heat of another campaign, Ted Cruz fights and wins for real Texans every day in Washington.”

