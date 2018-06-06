Terminal D reopens at Bush Airport after man claims to have bomb

Police block the entrance to Terminal D at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on June 6, 2018.

HOUSTON - Terminal D at George Bush Intercontinental Airport was briefly closed Wednesday after a man claimed to have a bomb, police said.

Houston police said that a passenger became impatient at a ticket counter and made a comment about having explosives in his backpack.

Police said about 25 other passengers were evacuated from the ticketing area, and the bomb squad was called to the scene to evaluate the bag.

The terminal was reopened about 10:30 a.m.

It was not immediately clear if the man faces any charges.

Police said flights were not delayed.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.