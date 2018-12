HOUSTON - A 17-year-old girl is dead after crashing into a retainer wall, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez in a tweet, wrote the teen went through a stop sign and ran into a wall along the Northwest Freeway early Sunday morning. She later died at a hospital.

Fatal accident: a single vehicle accident at US 290 & Hempstead Hwy. The driver, 17 yr old female, failed to stop at a stop sign, crossed multiple lanes of traffic and struck a retaining wall of the NW Freeway. Driver, sole-occupant, pronounced dead at Cyfair hospital #hounews pic.twitter.com/ZNKMevwfMd — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 30, 2018

