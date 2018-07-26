Teen suspected of driving drunk, killing 2 girls expected in court

ATASCOSITA, Texas - The 17-year-old driver accused of causing the crash that killed two 16-year-old girls is expected in court Thursday.

Investigators said Jaggar Smith had been drinking and was going nearly twice the speed limit along Timber Forest Road around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when he lost control of a 2008 Nissan Altima and hit several trees, splitting the vehicle in half.

Two Atascocita High School students, Chloe Robison and Salma Gomez, died.

Both girls were incoming juniors at Atascocita High School.

Smith, a student at Kingwood High School, suffered minor injuries.

Deputies said all three teens were wearing seat belts.

Friends of the girls gathered at the site of the crash, where they left flowers and consoled each other.

Smith is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, officials said. He posted a $60,000 bond and was released from jail Wednesday evening.

The Smith family released the following statement:

“We are all saddened and beyond dismayed by the events that have placed us in a position to make this statement. Our family extends our most sincere and heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the victims in this tragedy. Two beautiful young lives were needlessly ended, and another young life.

"We are all in shock and under a fog of confusion due to this event. We are gratified by the public comments made by other students that show Jaggar as we know him was irreparably altered forever. Three families have been completely upended and will never be the same as a result of what has occurred.

"We have been and will continue to cooperate with the authorities conducting the investigation.

"We ask the public and media to please extend privacy, both to the victims and to our own family, as all of us try process this tragic event, and begin the process of grieving, eventually healing, and hopefully recovering at some point in the distant future.”

