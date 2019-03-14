Teen killed, another critical after car flies off freeway, lands 20 feet below

A car crash landed after flying over a barrier, leaving one dead and another critically injured in west Houston.

HOUSTON - A car crash landed, leaving one dead and another critically injured, after flying over a barrier in west Houston.

Officers said they tried to stop the driver after it blew past a red light, but the driver refused to stop, leading authorities on a pursuit.

Police said the speeding driver was able to lose police just before 11 p.m. and tried to exit the Katy Freeway but instead went through the intersection and at Silber and I-10.

The car flew over a concrete barrier, landing about 20 feet below on the eastbound ramp to I-10, officers said.

The vehicle landed upside down on the ramp and burst into flames, trapping the two people inside, authorities said.

Good Samaritans who saw the accident happen jumped into action and worked to pull the passenger out of the vehicle, but it was too late.

The witnesses were unable to get the driver out of the vehicle, but firefighters were able to put the fire out and free the driver, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Officers said both the driver and passenger appeared to be around 17 or 18 years old.

