Video: Teen driving bus erratically leads deputies on chase in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON - A dashcam video shows a 15-year-old boy driving a bus that led deputies on an erratic chase in Fort Bend County, officials said.

The chase happened March 23 on FM 1464 at Beechnut Street when deputies responded to calls about about a school bus weaving in and out of traffic.

Fort Bend County deputies were able to locate the bus and discovered it was privately owned by a church that was not related to any school district.

Deputies said the teen would not stop and led them on a wild chase. Deputies said the teen attempted to drive the bus into several vehicles. Deputies said the chase ended when the bus came to a stop at State Highway 99 at South Mason Road and the teen was taken into custody.

He was charged with evading and aggravated assault on a peace officer for crashing into a patrol unit, deputies said.

No deputies or people were injured during the chase.

