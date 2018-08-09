Teen accused in Santa Fe school shooting indicted on capital murder charge

Dimitrios Pagourtzis faces charges of capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault against a public servant following a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School this year.

GALVESTON, Texas - The 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing fellow students at Santa Fe High High School this spring was indicted Thursday on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons, Galveston County court records show.

Records show Dimitrios Pagourtzis shot Jared Black and "intentionally or knowingly" caused the deaths of Shana Fisher, Christian Riley Garcia, Aaron Kyle McLeod, Glenda Ann Perkins, Angelique Ramirez, Sabika Sheikh, Christopher Stone, Cynthia Tisdale and Kimberly Vaughan "by shooting them with a firearm," and that all of the deaths were committed during the same criminal instance, according to the indictment.

The indictment was filed just before 11 a.m. Thursday, nearly three months after the school shooting. Pagourtzis is currently being held without bond.

Pagourtzis also faces a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant. He is accused of shooting and injuring John Barnes, a Santa Fe Independent School District police officer.

