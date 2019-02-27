Teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with student

The exterior of Northline Elementary School on Feb. 27, 2019.

HOUSTON - An elementary school teacher has been reassigned to a "non-teaching role" amid allegations of inappropriate behavior involving a student, the Houston Independent School District confirmed Tuesday.

The teacher worked at Northline Elementary School at 821 E. Witcher Lane on the north side.

While a criminal investigation is ongoing, no charges have been filed.

KPRC2 obtained audio of a robocall sent to parents on the matter. In it, the school's principal said HISD police is investigating.

READ: Why more Texas teachers are getting caught

Details of the investigation, including allegations, were not revealed.

A police source told KPRC2 the teacher in question was removed from Northline Elementary Friday after allegations of inappropriate behavior surfaced.

The source said the alleged behavior occurred two years ago.

The source added more victims have surfaced since the initial complaint.

HISD said in a statement, "Allegations of inappropriate behavior have been made against a teacher at Northline Elementary School. The teacher has been reassigned off-campus pending the outcome of a thorough investigation. The safety of our students is of the utmost importance and we fully support the investigation."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.