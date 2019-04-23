Houston's iconic 'Be Someone' sign partially painted black

The 'Be Someone' sign was painted black. This is how it looks as of April 23, 2019.

HOUSTON - The “Be Someone” sign has been altered once again.

The famous Houston graffiti was partially painted over in black at some point early Tuesday morning. It's unclear whether that was the intended look or the graffiti artist was interrupted in progress of repainting the iconic design.

The sign was restored to its original design last June after it had been covered with the message “BE MATTRESS MAC” in large white letters.

The famous street art stretches over I-45 near downtown and has become one of the city’s most recognizable signs.

This isn’t the first time the “Be Someone” message has changed. The sign has continually made headlines in recent years, sparking mixed responses from Houstonians.

One man even started an online appeal to make the sign a protected landmark.

Native Houstonian Coleton Emr started a Change.org petition last year asking users to sign their names to have the city of Houston officially protect the sign from being changed. The petition has received more than 25,000 signatures.

In the online petition Emr calls the “Be Someone” sign a “treasure” and “symbol of Houston.” He is now aiming to reach 35,000 signatures.

In the meantime, drivers heading inbound on I-45 can keep their eyes peeled for the freshly painted “Be Someone” graffiti. You never know when it will change next.

