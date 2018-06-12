'Be Someone' sign is back to its original design -- again

HOUSTON - The “Be Someone” sign is back once again. But how long will it last?

Multiple social media users began posting pictures of the famous Houston graffiti on Tuesday morning, breathing a sigh of relief after they say the sign was restored back to its original design.

The famous street art stretches over I-45 near downtown and has become one of the city’s most recognizable signs.

The graffiti was painted over last month to say “BE MATRESS MAC” in large, white letters. But that wasn’t the first time the “Be Someone” message was changed. The sign has continually made headlines in recent years, sparking mixed responses from Houstonians.

One man even started an online appeal to make the sign a protected landmark.

Native Houstonian Coleton Emr started a Change.org petition asking users to sign their names to have the city of Houston officially protect the sign from being changed. The petition has received more than 25,000 signatures.

In the online petition Emr calls the “Be Someone” sign a “treasure” and “symbol of Houston.” He is now aiming to reach 35,000 signatures.

In the meantime, drivers heading inbound on I-45 can keep their eyes peeled for the freshly painted “Be Someone” graffiti. You never know when it will change next.

