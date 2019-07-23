Suspect identified in slaying of woman riding in SUV with husband

Tekoney Blackledge is seen in this undated mug shot released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on July 23, 2019.

HOUSTON - A suspect has been identified in the shooting death of a woman who was killed while riding in an SUV with her husband last week.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that Tekoney Blackledge is wanted on a charge of murder in the July 16 slaying of 62-year-old Saron James.

Investigators said James and her husband were traveling down Old Greenhouse Road in northwest Harris County when she was hit in the head by a bullet.

Saron James

James’ husband said he and his wife were driving home from a doctor’s appointment in Katy when he heard what he thought was an explosion and saw shattered glass. He said that when he turned to talk to his wife, she was slumped over.

Witnesses reported seeing a white Audi SUV leaving the scene.

Anyone with information on Blackledge’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

