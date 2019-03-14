Suspect identified in drive-by shooting that injured 3, killed dog

Javian Castenada is seen in this photo released by the Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's Office on March 14, 2019.

HOUSTON - Authorities identified a suspect Thursday in a weekend drive-by shooting that left three people injured and a dog dead.

The shooting was reported Sunday night on Davenwood Court near Scarsdale Boulevard.

In a Facebook post, investigators named Javian Castenada as a suspect in the shooting that happened in a cul-de-sac. Three people were taken to a hospital in stable condition, investigators said.

Investigators said Castenada is believed to be hiding in the Sagemont, South Houston or Hobby areas. He is considered armed and dangerous, investigators said.

Anyone with information about Catenada’s location is asked to call the Harris County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office at 713-477-4070.

