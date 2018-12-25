Suspect identified in deadly Conroe shooting

Wayne Gordon Jr. is seen in this undated image released by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 25, 2018.

CONROE, Texas - Deputies have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in Conroe over the weekend.

According to Montgomery County deputies, Wayne Crosby Gordon Jr. is charged with homicide in the shooting death of Eric Thomas on Saturday.

Investigators said Thomas, 36, was found shot in the chest in a vehicle near Rhodes Lane. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, deputies said.

A 2004 black and tan Ford F-150 extended-cab truck bearing Texas license plate AP8-3927 was seen driving away from the scene, deputies said. The truck had numerous dents and the words “Wayne Gordon Jr. Ceramic Tile” written on it in gold letters on both doors.

A warrant for Gordon’s arrest was issued Christmas Eve, deputies said.

Deputies said Gordon is believed to be armed and dangerous and is known to have ties to the Houston area.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Gordon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-7867.

