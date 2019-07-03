Suspect connected to brutal beating of woman in carjacking was out on bond

HOUSTON - A mother of six is recovering from her injuries after her life was threatened and she was brutally beaten early Tuesday morning.

She's also wondering how one of the suspects in the crime was still on the streets due to his lengthy criminal history.

What happened

According to authorities, a carjacking happened around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Inwood Park Drive near West Little York Road in northwest Houston.

Police initially said Manuela Mora had just come home from work and was approached by two armed men - identified as Horace Marquese Harris, 20, and Marqui Lamon Davis, 20, - who pistol-whipped her and stole her daughter's Jeep Cherokee.

Mora's daughter said her mother went outside because the vehicle's lights were on. She said that's when Harris and Davis attacked her mother.

According to Samantha Mora, Harris and David tried to force her mother into the Jeep and one of them reportedly said to the other, “Just shove her in the car and shoot her."

Harris and Davis took off in the Jeep, but police were able to locate it because there was a GPS tracker on the vehicle, Samantha Mora said.

Police attempted to get the driver to stop but he refused and ended up leading authorities on a 10-mile long chase that ended in northeast Houston on Breland Street near Sandra Street when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree, officers said.

Throughout the chase, Samantha Mora was able to give police exact locations using the GPS app.

During the chase, two HPD units crashed into each other and one was sent into a used car dealership, damaging at least four other vehicles, police said.

Out on bond, parole

At the time of Tuesday's crimes, police said, Harris was out on bond for capital murder. He was also recently released for assaulting a peace officer.

Police said Harris has also had a slew of other recent run-ins with the law.

According to police:

In December 2016, Harris was charged with assault on a public servant in Hidalgo County.

In March 2017, Harris pleaded guilty and got six years of probation.

In October 2017, Harris was charged with capital murder.

In November 2017, his probation was revoked.

In April 2019, Harris was sentenced to two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for assault on a peace officer. He had already served 589 days in jail.

In May 2019, he was sent to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

In June 2019, he was released from mandatory supervision.

