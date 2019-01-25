Sugar Land man captured in Syria back in US to face terrorism charge

Houston native, Warren Christopher Clark, 34, captured in Syria after being accused of defending and fighting for ISIS. 1-7-2019.

HOUSTON - A Sugar Land man made a court appearance in Houston Friday after he was arrested in Syria and accused of offering support to the Islamic State of Iraq.

Warren Christopher Clark, 34, was arrested and charged with attempting to provide himself as material support to ISIS, which was designated as a terrorist organization by the Secretary of State.

Clark was captured in Syria earlier this month by the Syrian Democratic Forces. He was transferred into U.S. law enforcement custody and arrived in the Houston area Thursday.

"The FBI continues to aggressively pursue individuals who attempt to join the ranks of ISIS's foreign fighters or try to provide support for other terrorist organizations," Special Agent in Charge Perrye K. Turner of the FBI's Houston Field Office said in a statement.

"The number one priority of the Southern District of Texas, along with the FBI and our other national security partners, is to keep America safe. The protection of life is the most sacred job law enforcement has," U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick said.

If convicted, Clark could face up to 20 years in federal prison with a maximum $250,000 fine.

Anyone with information about individuals who have traveled or are planning to travel overseas to support terrorist groups should report it to their local FBI office.

