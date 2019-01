Houston native, Christopher Warren, 34, caputured in Syria and being accused of defending and fighting for Isis. 1-7-2019.

HOUSTON - A Houston native is one of two Americans captured in Syria who are accused of defending ISIS, according to Syrian Democratic Forces.

No further details were provided on the background of 34-year-old Warren Christopher Clark.

Syrian Democratic Forces said Clark was captured in a group that also contained fighters from Ireland and Pakistan. The Pentagon said that it's unable to confirm the information but plans to investigate.

