Standoff underway in Houston Heights

Officers block an intersection in the Heights neighborhood of Houston during a standoff July 2, 2019.

HOUSTON - Police were involved in a standoff Tuesday in the Houston Heights neighborhood.

The incident was reported about 12:45 p.m. at the corner of Heights Boulevard and West 6th Street.

Video from SKY 2 showed officers blocking the intersection and Heights Boulevard that runs northbound past an apartment complex. Some armed SWAT officers also appeared stationed in the area.

According to a tweet by Houston police, an armed man barricaded himself inside a building after officers went to the area to conduct a welfare check.

This story is developing.

