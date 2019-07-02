Standoff underway in Houston Heights

HOUSTON - Police were involved in a standoff Tuesday in the Houston Heights neighborhood.
The incident was reported about 12:45 p.m. at the corner of Heights Boulevard and West 6th Street.
Video from SKY 2 showed officers blocking the intersection and Heights Boulevard that runs northbound past an apartment complex. Some armed SWAT officers also appeared stationed in the area.
According to a tweet by Houston police, an armed man barricaded himself inside a building after officers went to the area to conduct a welfare check.
This story is developing.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.