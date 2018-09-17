SpaceX expected to make announcement to send first tourist rocket around moon

HOUSTON - SpaceX, the company that launched the Falcon Heavy rocket that put SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s Tesla roadster in space, now plans to use an even bigger rocket to send a space tourist around the moon and safely back to Earth.

"Overall, I think it's a little ridiculous. That doesn't mean it won't happen,” said retired NASA astronaut Walter Cunningham.

Cunningham's space flight in 1968 helped pave the way for human exploration of the moon. He was the lunar pilot on the Apollo 7 mission. He lives in Houston and has visited the SpaceX headquarters in California.

"It's hard to say what Elon Musk can do. And you certainly can't decide basically on what he says. But he's been pretty efficient, more efficient than I expected," Cunningham said.

The world’s first private passenger will take a trip on the company’s Big Falcon Rocket, or BFR.

"I think, overall, It's going to be great to inspire others,” said Tracy Lamm, the chief operating officer at Space Center Houston.

Lamm said a private citizen flying to the moon could inspire others.

"I think it's a great day for everybody. Everybody loves to explore, just like we do at Space Center Houston. It's another opportunity. Somebody is going to get that opportunity to be in space," Lamm said.

