Astronauts are taking pizza parties to an impressive new level -- and altitude.

Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut for the European Space Agency, shared a video from a pizza party with his space mates.

The video documents Pesquet and his fellow astronauts each making their personal pizzas, and then showing them off as they float within the spacecraft.

