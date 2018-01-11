3 Houston-area Sam's Club stores abruptly close

A sign hangs on the side of a Sam's Club store in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

HOUSTON - At least three Sam’s Club stores in the Houston area closed Thursday, according to a company spokeswoman.

The three locations that closed Thursday are:

13331 Westheimer Road at Eldridge Parkway

1515 S. Loop at Fannin Street

2296 Marketplace Drive in New Caney

The spokeswoman said pharmacies at the closing Sam’s Club locations will remain open until Jan. 26.

A store in the San Antonio area will also close on Jan. 26.

The company tweeted Thursday morning, "After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition."

A Sam's Club spokesperson told KPRC2 that employees will be paid for the next 60 days and the company hopes to transfer most affected employees to other stores.

Each location has around 150 associates, all of whom will still receive the one-time cash bonus Walmart announced Thursday, the spokesperson said.

Walmart also announced wage increases for employees, expanded maternity and parental leave, and adoption financial assistance.

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

The company's starting wage will be $11 an hour, effective Feb. 17.

Walmart will provide full-time, hourly associates with 10 weeks of paid maternity leave and six weeks of paid parental leave.

The adoption benefit will total $5,000 per child for agency fees and legal or court costs.

Thursday's announced store closures come nearly two years to the day after the announced closures of 269 Walmart stores in 2016.

Two of those locations to close were in the Houston area at 7075 FM 1960 Rd. West and 2740 Gessner Rd.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.