LIVE: Explosions heard at scene of warehouse fire in southern Houston

HOUSTON - A thick plume of smoke and large flames rose over southern Houston on Monday as firefighters battled a blaze at a warehouse.

The three-alarm fire was reported about 6:30 a.m. at 13131 Almeda Road, near Almeda-Genoa Road. That address corresponds to a textile recycling business.

Video from the scene showed black smoke and massive flames rising from the fire.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

