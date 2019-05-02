Skeletal remains found hidden in mattress identified as missing man

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found hidden in a mattress in a southwest Houston condominium.

The Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains are those of Carlos Rios, 24, who was reported missing on March 1 and was last seen at the complex on Club Creek Drive and Country Creek Street.

Rios’ body was found wrapped and hidden between a mattress and a box spring on April 19 around 11:45 a.m.

According to neighbors, there had been a smell coming from the unit and there were flies everywhere.

“I asked the investigator guy what was causing these flies, (and) he said because there was blood everywhere,” said neighbor Sam Syed.

The unit belonged to Jesus Cardenas Valencia, who is now a person of interest in the case, according to police.

Valencia had been detained and questioned when Rios was first reported missing but was later released.

A neighbor who knew Valencia said police shouldn’t have let him go.

“I believe he out of the country," Shaun O'Neal said. "He ain’t over here. They messed up. They should have kept him when they had him."

The Medical Examiner did not say how Rios died.

