Severe thunderstorms cause flash flooding in Rosenberg area Tuesday

Lightning strike damages a tree in Rosenberg on May 7, 2019.

Several inches of rain fell on the Rosenberg area Tuesday, causing flash flooding and stranding several drivers.

A flash flood warning was issued for Fort Bend County until 8:15 p.m.

The affected areas include Sugar Land, Missouri City, Rosenberg, Stafford, Richmond, Town West, First Colony, Pecan Grove, Mission Bend, Meadows Place, Needville, Pleak, Fairchilds, Beasley, Kendleton, Thompsons, Greatwood, New Territory, Fifth Street and Cumings.

KPRC2 Street flooding in Rosenberg on May 7, 2019.

Radar indicated severe thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area for most of the afternoon.

Sugar Land police said it responded to several lightning strikes within the city and also while providing assistance. It's not clear if the strikes caused any fires, but no injuries have been reported.

The city of Sugar Land said it received reports of street flooding in the Greatwood area and also in the southbound feeder road of the Southwest Freeway at Grand Parkway.

Authorities encouraged drivers to turn around if they encounter flooded roads and to report flooded areas to local law enforcement agencies.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Tuesday night and into Wednesday. An approaching cold front will set the stage for additional strong thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rain pounding Rosenberg, Texas. Dozens of cars, trucks and even some school buses either stranded or flooded in high water. I’m at Reading St. and Lakeridge Way inside an empty Lamar ISD school bus. The bus behind me still has high school kids inside. Locals say once the rain stops, the flooded roads should clear out quickly. Posted by KPRC2 Jacob Rascon on Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Brazos River @ I10 at 3 pm May 7, 2019. The River is beginning to spill into the Flood Way. Posted by Cheryl Ancira on Tuesday, May 7, 2019

