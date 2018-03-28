See prizes at Lake Jackson's adults-only Easter egg hunt

LAKE JACKSON, Texas - The city of Lake Jackson is gearing up for a egg-citing party on Thursday night. It's an Easter egg hunt just for grown-ups!

We first told you about the Adult Flashlight Egg Scramble last month. It didn't take long for word to spread. The city said all 900 tickets were SOLD OUT in just two days!

One of the biggest draws for this adults-only competition is the prizes. We asked event organizers to send us pictures of some of the items those adults can win, and wow! Some of those "big kids" are going to be very happy.

There are $14,000 worth of prizes.

There's a big screen TV, an electric meat smoker (with bluetooth), a Super Nintendo Classic Edition, a laptop, an Echo, a Whataburger gift basket, and much more!

This definitely has the makings of a fun event. Participants must bring their own flashlights since the egg-hunting will be happening in the evening.

The egg hunt starts at 8:30 p.m. at MacLean Park. But again, it is SOLD OUT. There will be no additional tickets sold at the event.

So if you're not one of the lucky 900 ticket-holders, here's to hoping the city holds the event again next year.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.