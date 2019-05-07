'We've got a lot of work to do': Search for 4-year-old Maleah Davis continues

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The search for a 4-year-old missing since Sunday will resume at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Texas EquuSearch.

Maleah Davis was reported missing after her stepfather said he, Maleah and his 2-year-old son were abducted.

Darion Vence, 26, said he was driving near Highway 59 and Greens Road and pulled over to check out a noise coming from his silver Nissan.

Vence said that’s when three men in a blue Chevy truck knocked him out, and when he woke up the car and Maleah were gone.

Texas EquuSearch joined the search Monday, and founder Tim Miller said they’re doing everything they can to get the little girl back home.

“The worst fear is we’re going to be here next week and still nothing,” Miller said. “We're hoping that's not the case, but we've got a lot of work to do, and we’ve got a lot of great investigators working it with us."

The search continued into the overnight hours, moving into the area around the First Colony Mall in Sugar Land where surveillance video released the same day the Amber Alert was issued showed the Nissan in the area.

Miller said finding the vehicle could help lead to more answers.

“It’ll hopefully stand out (from) the cars in this area,” Miller said. “I feel as though the car in somewhere in this area, close.”

Anyone with information on Maleah’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.